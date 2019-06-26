Man suffers critical injuries after Caldwell County shooting

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday morning in which a person was critically injured.
An initial investigation into the matter determined that the shooting took place on Old North Road following an argument and the victim was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.
Police have charged the suspected shooter, Donovan McGill, with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.
No further information has been released at this time.
