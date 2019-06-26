Judge orders mental evaluation for mother accused of child, vulnerable adult neglect

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) -Nearly one year after a Clover mother was arrested for neglect of her children and mother, she’s being released from jail pending the outcome of her case.
Mary Malinda Rodriguez, 42, appeared before Judge Daniel Hall in a York County courtroom Wednesday morning. She’s been in jail since her arrest in August of 2018.
Clover Police charged her with three counts of unlawful neglect of a child and one count of neglect of a vulnerable adult. According to the police report, police responded to her house on Cloverleaf Drive in Clover at the request of DSS.
Police described the house to be in deplorable conditions. Officers say there were insects crawling over the floor and walls. They found dead bugs, mold, and mildew in the bathroom.
Police say the sheets Rodriguez’s mother was laying with were covered in feces. She was taken to the hospital where staff told police she was covered in feces and bug bites.
They also found little to no food in the house.
Rodriguez’s three children are now in the custody of their father, who did not live in the house with them.
Rodriguez’s mother died in hospice care two months after she was removed from the house on Cloverleaf Drive. Prosecutors say her death could not be tied to the alleged abuse she endured in the care of her daughter.
On Wednesday, Judge Daniel Hall ordered Rodriguez to undergo a mental evaluation before moving forward with her case. Rodriguez told Hall that she had been on disability for nearly 17 years from a brain injury.
She says the disability checks were cut off when she was arrested last year. She has been in the York County Detention Center for approximately nine months.
Judge Hall set a personal recognizance bond for her, which means she does not have to pay money to be released from jail.
Her case will continue when results from the court-ordered mental evaluation come in.
