Gov. Roy Cooper signs bill into law allowing alcohol sales at athletic facilities of UNC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill into law Wednesday that authorizes boards of trustees at University of North Carolina system schools to decide whether to sell alcohol at their stadiums and athletic facilities.
The House voted 88-25 on June 19 to approve the Senate version of House Bill 389, sending the measure to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk for his signature.
Cooper signed the bill into law Wednesday after review.
House Bill 389 was introduced by NC House Majority Leader John Bell (R-Wayne) and NC Senate Majority Whip Rick Gunn (R-Alamance) to allow UNC System schools to sell beer and wine at athletic events.
The bill, which officials say had the support of 14 out of the 15 UNC System schools, brings North Carolina public universities in line with private schools – such as Wake Forest and Duke – that are already selling alcohol at athletic games.
UNC Charlotte’s Board of Trustees recently authorized a pilot program to sell alcohol at the university’s football, baseball, basketball and soccer facilities beginning in the fall of 2019, pending the bill’s passage.
