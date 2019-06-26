Fatal crash shuts down Huntersville road

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and at least one other person was hospitalized in a crash in Huntersville Wednesday morning, closing the area for a time.
The crash happened before 6:30 a.m. on McCoy Road near Stratton Farm Road. One person was killed, Medic says.
At least two vehicles, including an SUV and a motorcycle, were involved in the wreck.
At least one person was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. Their condition was not released.
Details surrounding what caused the crash were not provided.
No names have been released.
