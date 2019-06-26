Emergency officials in Gaston County want you to stay out of the South Fork River after two teens drown

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) -There’s a warning from emergency officials: do not swim in the South Fort Catawba River. Two teens have drowned in the river just within the last two weeks and several others have been rescued.
A vigil has been planned in memory of Makenna Warlick for Wednesday evening. .She drowned after slipping into the river Monday.
Now, emergency officials are warning everyone about the dangers of this river from the currents to what’s actually in the water.
Back to back, there’s been two water rescues within two weeks. First was he unfortunate loss of 14-year-old Ethan Britt who drowned earlier this month and now 16-year-old Makenna Warlick whose body was found on Tuesday.
“It’s very rare for us to have two significant instances within a very short period of time,” said Jamie McConell, the deputy chief for Gaston County Emergency Services.
He says you should consider the river to be off limits because this water is unforgiving.
“It’s dangerous, there are undercurrents that you can’t see,” said McConell.
Not to mention bacteria, debris and animals that have been known to float along here too.
“I’ve even seen an alligator come out of here and who knows what else could come out here,” said Mel Parker who lives close to the river.
Parker has lived by the river for more than 50 years. He says if the water could talk, it would have plenty of stories to tell. He believes the area is a hot spot for summer and says kids are always jumping from the bridge into the water as a fun way to spend their time off from school.
“So when they have too much time on their hands, that’s what they do,” said Parker.
However Gaston officials want that idea to change and want you to find a safer body of water where the area is maintained and there are lifeguards to watch over you. They say the river is not worth the risk.
“I think the two incidents speak for themselves or they should. Hopefully people will just take the advice and stay out of the area and seek a safer way,” said McConell.
