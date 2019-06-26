East Rowan High graduate killed in car crash on Monday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cole Mabry, a recent graduate of East Rowan High, died as the result of injuries he sustained in a car crash on Monday, according to the NC State Highway Patrol.
Troopers say Mabry, 19, was driving on Liberty Road around 3:00 am when his vehicle ran off the road and hit a culvert. The vehicle then overturned several times.
Cole Mabry graduated from ERHS in early June. He was described by ERHS Resource Officer Tommie Cato as “a great student.” Cato also noted that Mabry was an accomplished hunter and that he had recently placed in the High Rock Lake bass tournament.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident. There is no indication from troopers as to what led Mabry to run off the road.
