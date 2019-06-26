K-9 finds loaded gun during security sweep at CMS summer school program

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A loaded gun was found on Rocky River High School’s campus Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says.
The weapon was discovered by a CMS-PD canine during a safety screening, placing the school on lockdown for a time.
“Rocky River High School is a CMS summer school site for high school students from multiple high schools in the district,” CMS said.
A taser-like device was also confiscated separately by law enforcement.
The suspect was taken into custody and is being charged. That person was not identified. All students and staff involved in the summer school program are safe.
CMS says that no individual students were selected for the screening.
Earlier this month, a loaded gun was found on the campus of Independence High School.
“CMS asks families and students to work together to keep weapons out of schools and away from students at all times. Students can reach out to any CMS staff member for help and support with issues or concerns they want to talk about,” the school district said.
Students, families and community members who have questions regarding CMS’ safety screenings may contact the CMS Ombudsman’s’ Office at ombudsman@cms.k12.nc.us or by calling (980) 343-0055.
