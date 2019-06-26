CMS Board names three new principals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education named three new principals at schools in Mecklenburg County.
The Board approved the appointments of Glenn Leonard Starnes II as principal at South Mecklenburg High, Trina Potter as principal at Shamrock Gardens Elementary and Joline L. Adams as principal at Ashley Park PreK-8 School.
Starnes joins CMS from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Public Schools (WS/FCPS), where he has served since 2016 as a principal at Julian Gibson Elementary and an assistant principal at R.J. Reynolds High.
Prior to joining WS/FCPS, Starnes was an assistant principal at Andrew Jackson Senior High in Duval County Public Schools in Jacksonville, Fla., from 2015-2016. He has also held positions as a district coordinator for extended learning in Baltimore City Public Schools from 2014-2015, interim principal and vice principal at Options Public Charter Schools in Washington, D.C., from 2013-2014 and held various positions at John Marshall High in Richmond (Va.) City Public Schools from 2009-2013. Those positions were assistant principal, 21st century CLC project director and teacher.
Starnes earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and secondary education from Virginia Union University in Richmond and a master’s degree in educational leadership: K-12 administration and supervision from Regent University, Virginia Beach, Va.
Potter has been working as assistant principal at Shamrock Gardens Elementary since 2017. She was a Title I literacy coach from 2014-2017 and a principal intern from 2014-2015 at Huntingtowne Farms Elementary. She was also a principal intern in 2014 at Collinswood Dual Language Academy.
Potter was a program manager for the BELL Summer Program from 2015-2017 and an adjunct professor at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte from 2014-2016. She also was a teacher at Ashley Park PreK-8 School from 2009-2014, Steele Creek Elementary from 2008-2009, Greenway Park Elementary from 2000-2008 and Smithfield Elementary from 1999-2000.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Lee University, Cleveland, Tenn. She earned a master’s degree in elementary education from Wingate University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Winthrop University, Rock Hill, S.C.
Adams has been an assistant principal at Walter G. Byers School since 2014. She was a data analyst at E.E. Waddell Language Academy and West Charlotte High from 2009-2014. Adams was a teacher at Sterling Elementary from 1998-2009.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in special education and elementary education from Plattsburgh State University, Plattsburgh, N.Y. She earned her master’s degree in instructional systems technology and curriculum supervision from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
