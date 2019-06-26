CMS Board names three new principals

Prior to joining WS/FCPS, Starnes was an assistant principal at Andrew Jackson Senior High in Duval County Public Schools in Jacksonville, Fla., from 2015-2016. He has also held positions as a district coordinator for extended learning in Baltimore City Public Schools from 2014-2015, interim principal and vice principal at Options Public Charter Schools in Washington, D.C., from 2013-2014 and held various positions at John Marshall High in Richmond (Va.) City Public Schools from 2009-2013. Those positions were assistant principal, 21st century CLC project director and teacher.