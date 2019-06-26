CMPD searching suspect with firearm charge after removing ankle monitor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking for public assistance in locating an individual charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling who has removed his electronic monitoring device.
Tyrelle Dai’Shon Gaston, 18, had been awaiting an appearance at court involving those charges and was wearing the monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release. His last known location was off Turning Oak Drive in west Charlotte.
Gaston is 6′0 tall and weights 160 pounds. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyrelle Gaston is asked to immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.
