Blowing Rock business known for popular prayer garden heavily damaged by fire

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular business in a nearly 100-year-old building in downtown Blowing Rock was heavily damaged by fire on Wednesday afternoon.
Fire broke out in side Bless Your Heart, located at the corner of Maple and Main Streets at around 5:00 pm.
Witnesses saw heavy smoke coming from the back of the building.
The store is a popular florist and gift shop, and recently added a prayer garden in a side yard. Visitors make handwritten prayer requests and clip them onto tree limbs. As of early June there were more than 12,000 bagged requests hanging up.
The fire was believed to be electrical in nature, according to officials.
