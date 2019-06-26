Big Fourth of July celebration planned in Harrisburg

Harrisburg Park and event amusements will reopen at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 and the Mayor’s Invitational Cornhole Tournament will begin at 4:15 p.m. Hip Pocket Band will perform at 6 p.m., followed by opening ceremonies at 8 p.m. and Refugee - "The Ultimate Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Experience" at 8:30 p.m. The fireworks show, which will be twice as big as last year’s, will begin at 9:30 p.m. Refugee - "The Ultimate Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Experience" will perform again after fireworks and the event will end at 11 p.m.