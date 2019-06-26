Big Fourth of July celebration planned in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - Harrisburg’s 22nd annual July 4th Celebration will kick off at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 at Harrisburg Park, 191 Sims Parkway. The two-day event will feature live entertainment, amusements, fireworks, food and a parade through Harrisburg. Entry is free and the event will be held rain or shine.
Harrisburg Park and event amusements will open at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3. Brooks Dixon Band will perform at 6 p.m. and 20 Ride - Zac Brown Tribute Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. and the event will end at 10 p.m.
The July 4th Celebration parade will begin at Captain Steve’s at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 4. The parade will travel north on Highway 49, ending at Robinson Avenue. The two northbound lanes of Highway 49 will close at 8:45 a.m. and reopen at the conclusion of the parade, at approximately 11 a.m. Spectators are asked not to stand on the southbound side of Highway 49 during the parade.
Harrisburg Park and event amusements will reopen at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 and the Mayor’s Invitational Cornhole Tournament will begin at 4:15 p.m. Hip Pocket Band will perform at 6 p.m., followed by opening ceremonies at 8 p.m. and Refugee - "The Ultimate Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Experience" at 8:30 p.m. The fireworks show, which will be twice as big as last year’s, will begin at 9:30 p.m. Refugee - "The Ultimate Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Experience" will perform again after fireworks and the event will end at 11 p.m.
There will be no event parking inside Harrisburg Park. Handicapped parking will be available on a first come, first served basis at Oak Grove Baptist Church and additional event parking will be available off Zmax Boulevard and at Harris Depot Park.
For more information, visit harrisburgjuly4th.com or call the Parks and Recreation Department at 704-455-7275. Check harrisburgnc.org for any event cancellations or delays.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.