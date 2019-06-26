34 arrested in ‘Operation Summer Breeze’ in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A total of 34 people were arrested Tuesday in a multi-agency operation coined “Operation Summer Breeze” in Mecklenburg County.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) hosted the multi-agency warrant operation with the United States Marshal’s Service, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
More than 75 officers hit the streets of Charlotte Tuesday after 5 a.m. in an operation that targeted 100 people with outstanding felony criminal warrants.
The people targeted in this joint operation were classified as violent and had multiple outstanding warrants for criminal charges such as robbery, felonious assault with deadly a weapon with intent to kill, firearms possession by a convicted felon and probation violations.
Planning for the operation began months ago by identifying some of the of most violent offenders and people that have been difficult to apprehend.
"Operation Summer Breeze” was completed by 2 p.m., however, officials say the law enforcement efforts will continue throughout the week to follow up on investigative leads developed as a result of Tuesday’s efforts.
“Pooling our resources together in a collaborative effort allows for each of the agencies involved to fight crime and safeguard our community through a coordinated effort,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said.
All individuals were taken into custody without incident.
