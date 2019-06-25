Two weeks later: More volunteers needed for flooding clean up along Riverside Drive

Nearly every day he visits with homeowners and asks them what kind of help they need. One thing he mentioned is the desperate need for more plastic tarps. The homeowners are now in the process of drying out their homes and their personal items. To do that, they took all of their belongings outside the home to let them dry in the fresh air, but with summer rain, the items are continuously getting wet. The plastic tarps help protect the very little salvageable items the homeowners still have.