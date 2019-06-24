‘Turning over every stone’: 2-year-old boy missing in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - A 2-year-old boy is missing from Hampton.
Hampton police posted to its Facebook page that 2-year-old Noah Tomlin was last seen wearing a white and green pajama shirt and diaper in the 100 block of Atlantic Avenue at 1 a.m.
Hampton police said the child was put to bed about 1 a.m. and was reported missing by his mother at 11:35 a.m.
Police chief Terry Sult said they have called Virginia State Police and the FBI to assist in the investigation and are not ruling out any possibilities.
“We’re considering everything from the child just walking away to all the way up to including foul play,” Sult said. “We’re not ruling anything out until we find the child. We’re going to take it as worst case and hope for the best case.”
Sult said the child’s mother is working with police.
“We take these situations extraordinarily seriously,” Sult said. “We’re turning over every stone.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Hampton police (757) 727-6111.
