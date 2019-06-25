Rain chances, humidity levels decrease

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The next three days will bring pretty typical summer weather to the WBTV viewing area. Sunshine will dominate, high temperatures will hover around 90° with no more than a 10% chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.
The best news is that the humidity level will be quite tolerable today and Wednesday. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 60s.
As we close in on the weekend, temperatures will inch up to the low 90s, the humidity will jump back up, and as a result, there will be a 20% thunderstorm chance as well.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.