Protestors arrested after disrupting Charlotte City Council meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte City Council’s meeting on Monday evening was interrupted by a group of protestors who briefly rushed the floor and disrupted proceedings.
The protestors spoke out about abortion rights and a recent noise ordinance proposed by the city while also standing on the dais and displaying a banner suggesting that the city ‘silences women’ and ‘amplifies misogyny’.
After receiving several verbal warnings to return and be seated, the City Council called a recess and three of the individuals involved were arrested and charged with disrupting an official meeting. Two other suspects ran from the building and have not been apprehended.
The City Council meeting resumed once the protestors had been removed from the room.
