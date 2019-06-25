NC Senate passes legislation requiring sheriffs, federal immigration agencies work together

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - House Bill 370 was passed today by the North Carolina Senate, pushing it forward to the state House where it will ultimately be determined if it becomes law.
The bill requires local sheriffs and law enforcement agencies to contact ICE or other federal immigration authorities if a person being arrested cannot provide proof of citizenship. If it is revealed that there are any outstanding ICE warrants for the individual, the local law enforcement agency will hold the individual for up to 48 hours so that ICE can conduct an interview.
The legislation comes after Governor Cooper spoke earlier in the day, criticizing the nature of the legislation and supporting the sheriff’s who have refused to comply with ICE during this time.
Charlotte Sheriff Garry McFadden has remained outspoken in his dismissal of the bill and up until this point has refused to work with ICE in Mecklenburg County arrests.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.