14-month investigation in Rowan County leads to 15 charges for man arrested in Greensboro
Joshua Marquis Byrd is is facing multiple drug-related charges following a 14-month long investigation in Rowan County. (Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | June 25, 2019 at 12:37 PM EDT - Updated June 25 at 12:37 PM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested on multiple charges in Greensboro, NC, on Monday in connection with a 14-month investigation by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Marquis Byrd is charged with 9 counts of trafficking opium or heroin, 2 counts of possession of a counterfeit controlled substance, and 3 counts of possession of methamphetamine. According to the sheriff’s office, Byrd is a known gang member with “an extensive violent criminal history.”

Details surrounding the investigation and Byrd’s arrest have not been released.

Byrd is being held in the Guilford County Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond and will be referred to Federal Authorities for prosecution.

