MollysKids William Beazley with an unnamed genetic syndrome

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Meet William Beazley, 22-months old and trying to play the ukulele. William is originally from Spartanburg, South Carolina, but his mom is from Shelby, and heard about #MollysKids through several friends still living in our area.
“My son was born with Goldenhar Syndrome,” his mom Bethany said. “It’s a rare congenital condition that means someone’s ear, nose, soft palate, and lip aren’t fully developed. William is missing his left ear, and the left side of his jaw is incomplete. He is also missing his left eye and suffers from Scoliosis, meaning his spine is curved.” It’s a lot for a little boy.
William has a feeding tube, a tracheostomy, and is on a ventilator. He has had multiple major surgeries, including one on his skull to make room for his brain to grow.
He will be 2 in July, and is not yet crawling, standing, or walking. “But, he loves to scoot across the floor on his backside,” his mom said. “And he’s incredibly fast!”
Within the next year, doctors will begin reconstructive surgeries on William’s left jaw, cheekbone, and brow bone. He will also – possibly – have a tracheobronchoplasty, which is a fancy name for a procedure that would hopefully help him maintain his airway without the ventilator.
“He uses simple sign language to communicate,” Bethany said. “His favorite things to sign are ‘Cheesecake Bear’ – the name of his stuffed animal and best friend – and ‘all done’."
Bethany also says her son is "breaking through every obstacle that he meets and consistently astounds those around him with his determination."
-Molly
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
