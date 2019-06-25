Molly’s Kids: Memorial fundraiser for Connor

“People have been asking me ‘Why would you want to do this? It has only been a year!" she says. “But honestly, when WOULD be a good time? I can’t think of one. And really, although this is a memorial to Connor, this isn’t about telling everyone that my son killed himself. It’s about helping others. If hearing Connor’s story will help another family out there, then that’s what matters. That’s the best way I can think to celebrate his day.”