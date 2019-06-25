Meck Commissioners question forces behind 1/4 cent sales tax proposal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg county commissioners debating whether to put a quarter cent sales tax on the upcoming ballot are now considering another factor: who’s pushing for the sales tax to pass.
The proposed sales tax is supported by the Arts and Science Council. ASC Chair Valecia McDowell said donations and giving to arts programs have plummeted and more broad-based funding is needed.
But several county commissioners, including Vice-Chair Elaine Powell, said that the movement to get the sales tax on the ballot is not a grassroots one. She questioned whether there was a push from the business community to fund arts programs through a sales tax as opposed to philanthropically.
Commissioner Vilma Leake expressed the same concerns.
"I’m toying with the concern of big business still involved in what we’re trying to do,” Leake said.
Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell asked the question even more bluntly in an email to other commissioners and the county manager.
Commissioner Susan Harden said that regardless of the motivation she supports public investment in arts and culture.
McDowell said that commissioners and the public shouldn’t see this as an effort by the business community to get out of paying.
“This is a very complicated set of problems but it’s not a walk away, and it shouldn’t be perceived as a walk away, from the corporate community,” McDowell said.
Commissioners vote on putting the sales tax next Tuesday. They also will vote on how the money is allocated.
