Man, teen girlfriend indicted in killings of woman and two children

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man and his girlfriend have been convicted of murder in the killing of a woman and her two children in Alexander County.
Maria Calderon, 38, was killed before her body was dumped somewhere in the Catawba River, officials say. Calderon’s children, 11-year-old Angel E. Pacheco and 13-year-old America D. Pacheco, were found dead in their burning home.
Tuesday, 30-year-old Areli Aguiree Avilez and his 16-year-old girlfriend, Heidi Darlene Wolfe, were each convicted on three counts of first-degree murder.
Avilez was also indicted one on count of violation of domestic violence order with a deadly weapon and one count of statutory rape of a child under 15. The statutory rape charge did not involve Calderon or her two children, officials say.
Wolfe was additionally indicted one on count of first-degree arson.
Investigators say the fire that started the investigation was intentionally set at a home on Pine Meadows Lane in Alexander County late at night on Saturday, June 15. The two children found dead inside the home were identified the following Tuesday. Their bodies had been badly burned.
Court documents, obtained by WBTV last Thursday, stated that Wolfe admitted to detectives that she went to the home with Avilez -v and that he shot and killed two people inside. When a female who Wolfe thought was a child ran out of the home, the documents state, Avilez told Wolfe to run her over. Wolfe says she did what she was told.
Investigators say the female was Calderon, not one of the children. She was killed on impact. The documents also state that Wolfe’s mother told authorities her daughter said Calderon’s body was dumped in the Catawba River.
“Avilez wrapped her up in a cover and they took her across Oxford Dam and dumped her body,” the documents state.
Crews began searching waters along Highway 16 in the Riverbend Park area near the Oxford Dam for a body connected to the case on Monday. It wasn’t until Tuesday they confirmed that body belonged to Calderon.
Last Wednesday, day four of the search for Calderon’s body, Sheriff Chris Bowman said his investigators were following every lead and are still talking with people and gathering evidence as they find it. He says the case against Avilez and Wolfe, in his opinion, is strong.
“We have made two arrests and there possibly could be more,” Bowman said, adding that any more arrests would be more in the nature of accessory after the fact and not murder itself. Investigators want to know if anyone helped Avilez or Wolfe after the incidents took place.
Both suspects appeared before a Judge in Alexander County on Friday. The two were brought to the courthouse under heavy security with the media kept back.
Before Tuesday’s conviction, Aguirre-Avilez was told he could face a maximum penalty of death. Wolfe, because of her age, was told her maximum penalty could be life without parole.
Authorities said they were seeking the whereabouts of two other people - Jose Carlos Mendez and Luis Fernando Sanchez. They are acquaintances of Calderon’s, officials said, and “are not considered suspects at this time in the investigation.”
Meanwhile, the search for Calderon’s body is ongoing. The sheriff is asking everyone to be on the lookout for anything they see that they think is suspicious.
“Call law enforcement if you do,” he said.
