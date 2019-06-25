Lincolnton High School Principal resigns amid investigation into alleged misconduct

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Lincolnton High School Principal Tony Worley voluntarily resigned Monday after he was suspended on Saturday.
On Saturday, 56-year-old Tony Worley was suspended pending additional investigation by Lincoln County Schools into alleged misconduct with students.
Officials say while on suspension, Worley voluntarily resigned his employment with Lincoln County Schools effective Monday, June 25, 2019.
As required by Superintendent Dr. Lory D. Morrow, in order to accept his resignation, Worley surrendered any and all professional licenses to be a teacher or school administrator to the North Carolina State Board of Education.
Worley was initially hired by Lincoln County Schools in 2002, and also worked as an assistant principal and director of secondary education over the years.
Lincoln County Schools provided a release via email on the resignation.
“Over the next several days and weeks, Dr. Morrow and her staff will be working diligently to name an acting principal and/or move forward with hiring a new principal for Lincolnton High School. Human Resources and Central Services staff will be supporting school administration to ensure that effective operations of the school continues throughout the summer months,” the release read.
Officials say state personnel laws and federal laws protecting student confidentiality prevent the school district from releasing specific information regarding any personnel matter.
“The Superintendent and Board of Education take student safety very seriously and Lincoln County School officials work closely with law enforcement to investigation allegations of misconduct involving students,” the release read.
Anyone with information related to the matter should contact Human Resources at 704-732-2261 or the Lincolnton Police Department at 704-736-8900.
