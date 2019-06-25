At last... normal summer weather!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thunderstorms rolled through last night, giving way to a pretty quiet few days. There’s a 0% chance of rain both this evening and Wednesday.
It will still be hot though. While it isn’t super-sticky, highs will be around 90° again tomorrow.
Thursday will take us to around 92° and we will likely top out close to that through Saturday. Rain chances remain low, with only a 10-20% chance each afternoon.
There are no major systems coming through. It would just be your pop-up summer-time thunderstorms, if there is any rain.
Enjoy your evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
