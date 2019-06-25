Knights drop Monday’s opener in Durham 7-2

Press release provided by Charlotte Knights
(DURHAM, NC) -- Catcher Seby Zavala and right fielder Paulo Orlando launched solo home runs, but the Charlotte Knights dropped the first game of their quick two-game series against the Durham Bulls by a score of 7-2 on Monday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Despite the loss, the red-hot Knights have won five of their last six games.
The Knights entered Monday’s opener in Durham, NC with a season-high five-game winning streak. LHP Ross Detwiler started for the Knights and allowed a two-run home run to left fielder Nick Solak in the first inning. With the Knights down by a score of 2-0, Zavala launched his 11th home run of the season in the top of the second inning to cut the Durham lead in half, 2-1. The home run was Zavala’s third over his last four games.
One inning later, Orlando tied the game with his 10th home run of the year with the Knights and 12th overall in 2019. With the game now tied at 2-2, the Knights went to LHP Colton Turner (3-4, 6.28) to begin the bottom of the third inning. Turner, who was saddled with the loss, allowed a solo home run to Joe McCarthy in the bottom of the fifth inning, which was all the Bulls needed to get past the Knights. In all, Turner allowed two runs on five hits over five innings of work. He also struck-out seven batters.
The Bulls tacked on three more runs against RHP Connor Walsh in the eighth inning.
Charlotte shortstop Ryan Goins went 2-for-3 with a walk on Monday and is now batting .320 on the season.
The two teams will conclude their two-game series on Tuesday. LHP Héctor Santiago is scheduled to get the start for the Knights in the finale -- his first with the team since 2012. Santiago, 31, was recently signed by the Chicago White Sox and added to Charlotte’s active before Monday’s game.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.