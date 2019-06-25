Knights drop Monday’s opener in Durham 7-2

One inning later, Orlando tied the game with his 10th home run of the year with the Knights and 12th overall in 2019. With the game now tied at 2-2, the Knights went to LHP Colton Turner (3-4, 6.28) to begin the bottom of the third inning. Turner, who was saddled with the loss, allowed a solo home run to Joe McCarthy in the bottom of the fifth inning, which was all the Bulls needed to get past the Knights. In all, Turner allowed two runs on five hits over five innings of work. He also struck-out seven batters.