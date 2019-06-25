Julia Teamer is 102, and a breast cancer survivor still going strong

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We featured this incredible Charlotte woman a couple years ago on her 100th birthday. Julia Teamer is now 102-and-a-half and still going strong. Her friends emailed asking if we knew she was also a breast cancer survivor.
The email got me thinking about an idea for the summer.
Before we get to that, first, a little more about Julia.
Born in 1917, she had no biological children but influenced kids and youth all around her. Tiffany Hollingsworth – an employee at Shad’s Landing Senior Living and Retirement Community – says she was an elementary school teacher within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for 38 years. She taught at Fairview, Double Oaks, Oaklawn, and Allenbrook before retirement.
“She won ‘Teacher of the Year’ at two different schools, and was said to be a caring, devoted educator that consistently gave her time, energy, and personal resources to the development of young minds,” Tiffany said. “She still spends her time here finding new and innovative ways to stimulate young people to stay in school and to participate in Christian education activities.”
Julia also served as a Girl Scout leader, camp director, Bible school instructor, and as a member of the board of directors for the Phyllis Wheatley YWCA. She and her husband, the late Bishop James William Robert Teamer, founded Teamer Religious and Educational Enterprises, Inc.
If you want to read Kristen Hampton’s past story about her, go here.
Julia has inspired intern Maya and me to feature Survivors and Warriors and Fighters every Tuesday this summer. This post on Julia can be our preview... starting next Tuesday, we’ll kick off "Team Molly Tuesday” with a post every Tuesday as we lead up to Race for the Cure on October 5th.
We want to feature people whose stories we don’t yet know. Or, maybe a “Team Molly Tuesday” post will be a cool picture from a past race. Either way, we hope you get something out of them and enjoy the time we’re about to put into making them something to inspire us all.
If you've gone to any past Race for the Cure and have an idea for a Tuesday post, email me at mgrantham@wbtv.com. Would love to hear from you and see your photos. So many stories out there to tell.
Also, sign up is active to join WBTV News #TeamMolly this year. October 5th. If you know you're coming, go ahead and sign up. We’d love to have you!
Nice to re-meet you, Julia. Thank you for your inspiration.
