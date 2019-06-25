Driver charged after logging truck flips, spills load onto S.C. highway

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A driver was charged after a logging truck flipped over, spilling the load onto a highway in South Carolina Tuesday morning.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle incident happened at the intersection of US-521 and SC-5 in Lancaster around 10:25 a.m.
Officials say the logging truck driver was traveling west on US-521 and was driving too fast for conditions when he ran the truck off the right side of the road causing it to overturn and spill the load onto the highway. The driver was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.
The driver, identified as Dallas Walls, was charged with driving too fast for conditions
