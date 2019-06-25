CMPD seeking public assistance locating teenage suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is currently searching for an individual wanted for multiple charges who removed his electronic monitoring device on Monday.
Arthur Jauan Kirkpatrick, 18, has now been charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device after previously facing charges for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and damage to property.
Kirkpatrick was last known to be off of Central Avenue in east Charlotte when the device was removed.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact CMPD’s electronic monitoring unit at 704-432-8888 or to call 911.
