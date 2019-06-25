CMPD: No criminal charges filed against wife in shooting death of Meck Co. deputy

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is not pursuing criminal charges in the 2018 shooting death of a Mecklenburg County deputy.
On January 15, 2018, Deputy James Hawkins was shot inside an Ashley Meadow Drive house where he and his wife lived.
Police say his wife – also a deputy who was off-duty - called 911 and she said that her husband reached for a knife so she shot him with her service weapon.
On Tuesday, officials provided information that CMPD did not pursue criminal charges after “careful review of all the evidence obtained.”
“After a separate and independent review of the case, the Mecklenburg County DA’s Office concluded that they could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the subject did not act in self-defense,” the email stated.
In March of 2018, it was revealed that the wife evidently spoke with investigators at some point because the autopsy report says the two were having drinks then an argument started.
According to the autopsy report, the wife said her husband began throwing things and then got a large kitchen knife and threatened her - and that’s when she got her gun and shot him.
During the ongoing investigation, the wife has been on paid administrative leave and has not worked for more than a year.
