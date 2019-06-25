City’s ‘Break the Cycle’ discussion underway to tackle escalating violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From Charlotte Mecklenburg Police to city leaders to community organizations – just about everyone is concerned about the rising homicide numbers.
Police say so far this year 57 people have been killed in Charlotte. There were 58 homicide victims in 2018.
Investigators say many of the killings happened after arguments led to gunfire.
“And we want to take some opportunities to provide resources for people in the community to address conflict” said Willie Ratchford.
Ratchford, Executive Director of the Community Relations Committee, will be part of a discussion Tuesday evening to focus on conflict resolution.
“Many of the homicides happening in the community are the result of people getting into arguments and not having a way to extricate themselves from those arguments before they escalate to violence so we want to break that cycle,” said Ratchford. “We want people, especially young people, to understand that when they find themselves in arguments that they have options to dealing with those and teaching them conflict resolution mediation skills is a good way to address that.”
The second in the ‘Break the Cycle’ series of discussion is being held at the Belmont Center in Charlotte.
Police Chief Kerr Putney has said not enough people are getting involved to help solve the problems on the streets.
The question is will many people attend Tuesday’s discussion.
