Another round of severe storms!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second time in 48 hours, a well organized line of intense thunderstorms rolled across the WBTV region sparing none of our 22 counties Monday afternoon and evening. The good news is the storms did not produce the same volume of power outages as Saturday, but it still aggravated the situation with isolated trees down and scattered outages.
This should finally do it though for the balance of the week when it comes to widespread strong thunderstorms. Dry air arrives Tuesday and that will set the stage for a quieter weather pattern with more sunshine and yes, more heat. We spent most of the past week in the 80s, but looking ahead this week we will return to the low 90s for high temperatures.
While we’re not expecting more rounds of widespread storms, those classic scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms will still pop up from time to time through the rest of the week and into the weekend.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
