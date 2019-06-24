What the 17 unsolved homicides so far this year mean for police, the community and families

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The house on Ohaus Court is not the same.
“You can’t help but look at it. This situation – like in the neighborhood we’ve seen people drive by. It’s almost an exhibit or something in a museum and that’s not what it is,” said Tiffany Goolsby. “This incident right here – whoever did this - had no heart. This was cruel. You took somebody’s baby. You took somebody’s brother. You took somebody’s nephew. Jayvon was not that kind of kid at all.”
The loss
Sixteen year old Jayvon Goolsby died in early June after someone shot into his family’s house early one morning. It wasn’t even 6:00 a.m. Jayvon was still asleep.
Michele Goolsby says the house, riddled with more than 10 bullet holes, is too unbearable for her to live in. The family is relocating.
“It just hurts,” said Mrs. Goolsby, unable to hold back her tears. “I can’t even talk about it because of the fact that was my baby. How in the world can you take somebody’s child like this? He was so innocent. He was a loving person. He loved people. I don’t understand how in the world they can take my baby.”
Now, three weeks later, there’s been no arrest for Jayvon’s murder.
“We are very anxious in finding the person who did this cause we can’t rest easy without making sure this person is caught. If this person is caught then I’ll be able to rest at night. I can’t sleep at night,” said Mrs. Goolsby. “I’m waking up at the time of the shooting and I feel like I got a target on my back because of the fact - who were they looking for? They weren’t looking for Jayvon and they weren’t looking for me neither.”
“We do have some information. We’ve got some good leads we’re following in Jayvon’s case. We just need that last bit of information to push us across the finish line,” said Lt Bryan Crum of Charlotte Mecklenburg Police. “I think there’s a lot of people that know something about it. Homicides don’t happen in a vacuum. Somebody tells somebody what happened. They talk to a friend. Somebody heard something. Lots of people may have little bits of information to help us clear a case.”
Impact of unsolved homicides
Lt Crum says Jayvon Goolsby’s murder is one of 17 unsolved cases out of 57 homicides so far this year.
“I wouldn’t say it’s high, no. We’ve got a clearance rate of 73% which is above the national average. The national average sits somewhere just about 60% so 73% is pretty great,” said Lt Crum.
But the 17 unsolved cases speak of something more.
“Obviously each of those open cases represents a family that’s looking for answers. We’re not happy to have those open cases. We’re working towards clearance. It takes a little bit of time for some of those cases to develop.”
Police say there’s also a public safety issue with unsolved homicides.
“There’s clearly somebody still at large in the public. Somebody that’s committed a murder – hasn’t faced justice for it, still able to go out and victimize other people,” said Lt. Crum. “So it’s really important that we figure out who those people are and get them in custody.”
Detectives say figuring out who the suspects are means the community needs to speak up. And in some cases – that’s the issue with some unsolved homicides.
“It’s a mix. We do have those cases where we just don’t have any witnesses. We don’t know of any witnesses and that makes them especially challenging but on the other side it’s especially frustrating to us when we know there is a homicide taking place somewhere and there’s many people present they saw what happened and they’re just not coming forward telling us about it” said Lt. Crum.
For the families looking for answers, the wait adds to the agony of the loss.
“I ask any families that feel like they’re forgotten to know that we’re still working on your case. You’re not forgotten” said Lt. Crum.
The anguish of not knowing
“Me personally – I don’t expect nobody to turn themselves in. I know they’re not going to do that. I just want them to know what they did was cowardly,” said Jayvon Goolsby’s uncle, Christopher Mosley. “Whoever did this – they hurt a lot of people. They didn’t just do what they did to him as a victim. The victim’s family – we’re torn up. I’m not really the type of person to breakdown but I’m starting to become overcome about it.”
Mosley added “they took something precious from us. Somebody that was innocent. That not even by a mistake would he do something wrong out there. He wasn’t raised like that.”
“It’s cruel. You can’t tell me that anybody that did this had a heart. And at this point just listening to my mom or mother-in-law she’s hurt,” said Tiffany Goolsby. “It’s every day. Every movement. Things around us. It reminds her of that shooting. The bullet holes. It’s a reminder – a constant reminder that someone came and took her baby and you can’t help but look at them.”
The Goolsby family is moving but relocating won’t bring any measure of comfort.
They say they’re looking for answers.
Who did it?
Why?
“A young man lost his life for no reason and no one has the heart to come and say anything at this point in time,” said Tiffany Goolsby. “It doesn’t matter if you know part of a tag number or if you hear someone talking about anything – just come forward. He did not deserve this at all.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.