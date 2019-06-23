Waterspout confirmed off of Wrightsville Beach

Waterspout in Wrightsville Beach at 3:35pm Sunday. (Source: Mike Deal)
By Jesslyn Ferentz | June 23, 2019 at 7:32 PM EDT - Updated June 24 at 12:54 AM

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Today at 3:34 pm, the National Weather Service confirmed the formation of a waterspout off of Wrightsville Beach.

A Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue lifeguard reported the waterspout just 200 yards off of the beach, over Billy Murrell Reef.

The spout was short-lived and moved south at 5 knots, just off the shoreline.

There was no Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado Warning with this storm, but once it moved offshore, NWS issued a Special Marine Warning for the formation of the waterspout.

In general, a waterspout is a tornado that forms over water. If it moves onto land, then the NWS will issue a Tornado Warning.

There are two types of waterspouts:

  • Tornadic Waterspouts: These types of waterspouts form from the base of a thunderstorm, under the same conditions as a tornado. It needs warm, moist air to provide the unstable atmosphere for it’s formation.
  • Fair Weather Waterspouts: These waterspouts can form in calm and fair weather. These don’t need a thunderstorm to form. They normally form with a light wind. These typically form at the surface and form upward.

