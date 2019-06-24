Thunderstorms likely this evening after a hot, dry day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While most of the day was dry, the best chance for thunderstorms is still to come. Unlike your typical summer time thunderstorms – which move in during the afternoon and move out after dinner time - today’s storms are likely to come this evening.
There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms in the mountains and foothills. There is a marginal (lower) risk for Charlotte, areas east and south. The biggest concern will be gusty winds. The storms should move out of our area by around midnight.
The next three days will be pretty typical summer days. Highs will hover around 90° and there will be a 10% chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. The best news is that the humidity level won’t be quite as high as today’s.
As we close in on next weekend, temperatures will remain in the low 90s, the humidity will come back up and there will be a 20% thunderstorm chance.
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
