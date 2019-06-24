Sex offender, out on bond for allegedly selling drugs from home, arrested again for selling drugs from home

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A registered sex offender was arrested Friday and accused of selling drugs from his Iredell County home, almost exactly one year after he was arrested on very similar charges.
Juwan Anthony Hester, 34, is charged with felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for controlled substances, and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The charges come after a search warrant was conducted at Hester’s home on Hickory Highway, west of Statesville. Officials say Hester sold undercover officers crack cocaine at the home during their investigation into him.
After his arrest on Friday, Hester was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center were he was issued a $20,000 bond on the new charges.
No further information has been released.
