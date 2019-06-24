Sada Stewart named new Foundation Executive Director of Historic Salisbury Foundation

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Historic Salisbury Foundation has announced Sada O’Neill Stewart as the new Foundation Executive Director.
A native of York, Pennsylvania, Ms. Stewart received her Bachelor of Arts in American History from Princeton University and a Master of Science in Historic Preservation from Clemson University and College of Charleston, earning both with honors.
Ms. Stewart will relocate to Salisbury from Charleston, South Carolina, where she is a preservation intern at Historic Charleston Foundation and a teaching assistant in historic preservation.
As a preservation intern, Ms. Stewart planned and led preservation activities for children, surveyed Charleston's various monuments and memorials, and wrote the National Register nomination for a historic structure in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. This year, Ms. Stewart presented papers at three preservation conferences.
At Princeton, Ms. Stewart was the captain of the varsity swimming and diving team and spent time as a kayak and paddleboard instructor in Corolla, North Carolina. Members of the board spoke highly of Ms. Stewart's leadership and writing skills and commitment to preservation, community, education, membership, and fundraising.
On July 8th, Ms. Stewart will replace Barb Sorel, volunteer and former board chair, who stepped in as interim director in March 2019.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.