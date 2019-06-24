$10,000 reward being offered in unsolved Mint Hill murder case

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible in a Mint Hill homicide case.
The incident happened on February 16, 2019. It was NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte.
Police say 21-year-old Keith “KJ” Samuels was shot and killed in a Mint Hill shopping center in the middle of the day. He had just celebrated a birthday a few days prior.
“Speaking with family, he was looking forward to that age. It’s a shame,” said Detective Sergeant M. Maness with the Mint Hill Police Department.
Maness said Samuels and several other people were sitting in a car at a busy shopping center near the intersection of Margaret Wallace Road and Idlewild Road. A four-door sedan pulled up beside the vehicle Samuels was in and shots were fired.
“There were people shopping at that time – people with children. We want to keep the community safe and these are dangerous people,” said Maness.
Maness said that after the shooting, the car Samuels was riding in crashed a short distance away in Charlotte. Samuels died of his gunshot injuries.
For months, investigators have been trying to crack this case and now they’re getting help from their partners with the ATF-CMPD Violent Crime Taskforce. The ATF announced Monday that they will be offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction in the case.
Anyone with any information about the case should call ATF officials at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). You can also send information to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted anonymously using the ReportIt app or by www.reportit.com. All tips will remain anonymous.
Additionally, information may be provided to the Mint Hill Police Department at 704-545-1085.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.