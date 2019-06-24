Pair arrested for stealing over 60 firearms from Chesterfield residence

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) - Two suspects have been taken into custody nearly a month after they are accused of having stolen dozens of guns from a home in Chesterfield.
Julian Lance Griffin, 18, and Jacob Gavin Bush, 22, have both been connected to a burglary incident that occurred off of Providence Church Road on May 30. During the burglary, the suspects removed between 66 and 70 firearms. When police located the pair on June 24 they were able to recover 17 guns along with ammunition and a crossbow.
Griffin has been charged with first degree burglary, grand larceny and safecracking while Bush is charged with grand larceny as well.
No further information has been released at this time.
