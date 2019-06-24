NorthEast Hospital Foundation Board approves more than $250,000 in internal grants

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From the NorthEast Foundation: The NorthEast Foundation, whose mission is to provide financial and community support for Carolinas HealthCare System (CHS) NorthEast, and its board of directors awarded a Foundation record amount of $291,875 in Internal Grants.
A “Prize Patrol” made up of Foundation Board Members, hospital administrators and Foundation Staff awarded 22 Internal Grants to various hospital departments.
With the approved funding from its growing endowment fund this year, the NorthEast Foundation has now awarded over $1.2 million in Internal Grants awards to CHS NorthEast.
“The Internal Grants Program continues to support innovation and excellence at CHS NorthEast,” said Phyllis Wingate, President of CHS NorthEast. “Thanks to the NorthEast Foundation and their vision with the Internal Grants Program, we have been able to pilot new programs and initiatives that greatly impact patient care and is a key part of our success.”
NorthEast Foundation designed the Internal Grants Program, now in its seventh year, to provide funding for equipment, programs and projects enhancing patient care at CHS NorthEast as it strives to be the first and best choice for care in the community. CHS NorthEast departments are chosen through the Internal Grants application process with a goal of continuing its mission to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing for all.
The following CHS NorthEast departments received funding:
- Adult Intensive Care Unit
- Cabarrus Family Medicine Residency Program (2)
- Cardiac Catheterization Lab
- CHS NorthEast Neurosciences Institute
- CHS NorthEast Rehabilitation Department
- Clinical Education Services
- Complex Chronic Care Clinic (3)
- Guest Services for Surgical Services
- Intensive Care Unit
- Kannapolis & Harrisburg Emergency Departments
- Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)
- Neurodiagnostics (2)
- NorthEast Rehabilitation at Gateway Speech/Language & Audiology Department
- Sexual Assault Treatment Center
- Spiritual Care and Education
- Surgery Center - Operating Room
- Vascular Access Team
- YMCA Health Centers
“Our committee works diligently each year to assess and recommend qualifying grant applications,” said Jessica Tucker, Internal Grants committee chair from the NorthEast Foundation Board of Directors. “This year we had 33 applications, over twice as many as in 2018. We are humbled to be a part of the NorthEast Foundation’s mission to support our local hospital through its endowment.”
The NorthEast Foundation Internal Grants committee is made up of seven Foundation board members. Along with Tucker, the six other committee members from the board are Pam Cain, Ann Cannon, Bill Dusch, Dr. Brent Mullis, Dakeita Vanderburg and Jon Yancey. The committee met in early May to review the applications and submitted their recommendations for approval to the rest of the board on May 20.
The Foundation’s endowment has been invested for the long-term benefit of CHS NorthEast, and will continue to grow year after year. Continual growth of the endowment fund will provide increased annual Internal Grants funding.
For more information on the NorthEast Foundation visit www.GiveNorthEastFoundation.org or call 704-403-1369.
