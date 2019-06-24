MollysKids: Chloe Morris with tuberous sclerosis

At first Chloe – who lives in Mint Hill – didn’t consider her TS a secret power. Why does she now? “I really struggled with having TS for a long time. I was mad at myself, my parents, my friends, and especially God. I did not know why this was happening to me. I have always had really great health. After months of getting bad news from the doctors that my tumors on my brain had grown, I finally got one good doctor visit. They told me the chemo drug I had been taking helped shrink my brain tumors by 66%... …afterwards, I started getting my mojo back. I was the fun, goofy, happy Chloizzle all my friends loved. Once it really set in that my tumors were shrinking, I started looking at my tumors as ‘powers.’ I saw it as my powers growing strong in me to want to help other with TS.”