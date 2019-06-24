Molly’s Kids: Lukas Brown with pediatric kidney disease

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lukas Brown and his momma.
She’s more than just his mom: She’s also his match. Lukas has had a tough go of it. Born in April 2017 with end stage renal disease – a form of pediatric kidney disease – he began dialysis at only five days old. At the time of birth, his kidneys were underdeveloped and only functioning at 20%. Lukas then spent the following 7 weeks of life in NICU, undergoing four different surgeries. He also had countless other procedures, tests, and therapies.
Lukas’s dad, Jeff Brown, is the one who reached out. He is proud of his son AND proud of his wife. Jeff wrote a great email full of real-life emotion that jumped off the screen. “Lukas has battled through it all and is currently growing and thriving,” Jeff said from their home in Indian Land. “Big things are on the horizon for him."
Jeff says his son loves to be read to, play outside, eat ice cream, and chase his 5-year-old sister Lilly around the house. He adds that his family has known since the beginning a kidney transplant would be inevitable.
As many of you know, transplants can be tough things: Lots of hope if you have a donor. Added frustration if you don’t. Lukas is one of the “lucky” ones. His mother – Erin – is a match.
Doctors say she’s eligible to be his kidney donor and surgery is tentatively scheduled for later this summer. “Lukas’s labs have been stable as of late,” Jeff said. “But we’ll continue his monthly visits to @Levine’s Children Hospital.” Lots of great pictures below in comments.
Please keep us updated, Jeff. We’ll be wondering.
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
