Molly’s Kids: Lukas Brown with pediatric kidney disease

She’s more than just his mom: She’s also his match. Lukas has had a tough go of it. Born in April 2017 with end stage renal disease – a form of pediatric kidney disease – he began dialysis at only five days old. At the time of birth, his kidneys were underdeveloped and only functioning at 20%. Lukas then spent the following 7 weeks of life in NICU, undergoing four different surgeries. He also had countless other procedures, tests, and therapies.