Kannapolis Fire Chief Ernie Hiers retires

One of the primary things that has changed during his career is the number of medical calls the department responds to. “The number of fires has not really increased over the years – we have safer buildings, smoke alarms and fire prevention education that helps to keep that number manageable – but the number of medical calls increases along with our population,” Ernie comments. “The City’s growth means more people, more businesses and more traffic, so naturally that means more medical calls. A firefighter gets to interact with the community on a daily basis. Whether that’s saving someone from a heart attack, treating a patient with injuries or rescuing entire families from a burning house, we make a positive impact on our community. It’s the best job in the world.” (In 2007 Kannapolis Fire responded to 3,760 incidents – in 2018 there were 9,091).