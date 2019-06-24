Hot, humid with a slight chance of a thundershower

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This first full week of Summer is shaping up to be pretty typical in terms of weather: hot, humid and just a slight chance for a daily thundershower. Again, just about what you’d expect for the last week of June.
Today will probably be the hottest day of the upcoming week with highs jumping into the low to middle 90s. That will be a noticeable jump compared to Sunday when Charlotte only managed to reach 86°, a little below average.
As for rain chances, outside of the mountains, there doesn’t appear to be a real big trigger for anything more than just a few widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms, and so the risk around Charlotte appears to be no more than about 30%. Western sections – in and just east of the mountains – have the greatest risk for storms today and one or two could be on the strong side.
Looking ahead, the rest of the week will feature seasonal highs close to 90°. It will be warm and muggy - as it should during the summer months - with no more than a 20% chance for garden variety thunderstorms each afternoon.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
