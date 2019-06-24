Free fans for those at risk during the summer heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As summer gets in full swing, so does the heat and an attempt to stay cool. That’s why Mecklenburg County is making sure neighbors most vulnerable during the high temperatures have a fan to cool them down.
The county is giving away free fans to seniors and those on disability income. They are available while supplies last.
Here’s how the program works. If you are 60 years or older, you can pick up one fan at any senior or recreation center in Mecklenburg County. If you are on disability income between 18 years old and 59, you also qualify for a free fan.
In order to get the fan, make sure you have your state ID or a driver’s license for proof of age and residency in Mecklenburg County.
Duke energy provided the grant that paid for the fans.
