Early blooms spelled bumper crop instead of disaster for Lincoln County peach crop

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - When peach trees started blooming in February in Lincoln County, many growers feared the worst. A hard freeze from that point on could have spelled disaster for the the 2019 crop. Not this year.
Despite a couple of cold spells, the peach trees weathered it just fine. Now, in the end of June, picking is well underway. “We have a really good crop,“ said farmer Jeff Crotts.
Along with what he calls a bumper crop in peaches, is a very good crop of blackberries and the apple trees are laden with growing fruit too. Pickers are already busy in the peach orchards and blackberry fields and could be busy there until the end of summer, said Crotts.
