Suspect charged with murder after man killed in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect and charged him with murder after a shooting led to a man’s death.
Richard Lee Crump, 56, was taken into custody on Saturday evening after police responded to reports of a shooting off Anthony Creed Road in the Globe neighborhood of Caldwell County. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found Larry Milton Gragg, 55, who was already deceased.
Crump was arrested shortly after an investigation into the shooting began and is currently being held in the Caldwell County Detention Center without bond.
This remains an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
