Police investigating homicide after man shot in front of Shelby bar

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Shelby Police Department are actively investigating a shooting death that occurred early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a nightlife establishment.
Joshua Lewis McSwain, 27, was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds in front of the Golden Boys Bar off of E. Marion Street in Shelby. McSwain was transported to the hospital where he would later succumb to his injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time in relation to the shooting and police are currently still looking into the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Shelby Police Department or Cleveland County Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.
