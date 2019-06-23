Pedestrian struck, killed in Chester accident

By WBTV Web Staff | June 23, 2019 at 5:32 PM EDT - Updated June 23 at 5:32 PM

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck early Sunday morning in an accident that occurred on the SC-97 roadway.

The crash was reported to police at around 2:20 a.m. and involved a 1998 Nissan truck striking the pedestrian. The driver remained at the scene and is reportedly uninjured.

The pedestrian was later identified as Dedrick L. Whitney-Taylor, 28, from York, SC.

No further information has been released at this time as officials continue to investigate the incident.

