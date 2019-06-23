Not as noisy for the weather today...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following last night’s storm, we’re starting off with a lot of low clouds across the WBTV News area, but they will break to allow for some sunshine today with afternoon readings rebounding to the mid 80s. Unlike Saturday, today’s storms will be more widely scattered. Still, just in case, keep your WBTV weather app handy if you are going to be out and about.
Monday will be the warmest day of the next week with highs jumping into the low to middle 90s. As for rain chances, outside of the mountains, there doesn’t appear to be a real big trigger for anything more than just a few widely scattered afternoon t-storms.
Looking ahead, the rest of the week will feature seasonal highs close to 90°. It will be warm and muggy - as summer should during the summer months - with a 20% chance for garden variety thunderstorms each afternoon.
Hope you enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.