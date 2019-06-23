Mint Hill Police conducting homicide investigation with SBI

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mint Hill Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred at an address near Mint Hill Veterans Park.
At around 6:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, police responded to a call for service off of Pinewood Circle. Upon arriving at the scene, officials found an unresponsive white male who was pronounced deceased.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is working with Mint Hill PD to determine the cause of the death and no further information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Mint Hill Police Department at 704-545-1085.
